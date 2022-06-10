Oath taken against child labour
Staff members of Madurai Corporation took an oath ahead of World Day Against Child Labour at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation headquarters, here on Friday.
The oath was administered by Deputy Corporation Commissioner Mujibur Rahman.
They vowed not to engage children under the age of 14 in any kind of work as per the law.
They also vowed to encourage children to seek education and to contribute towards making Tamil Nadu free of child labourers.
Similar oath-taking ceremonies were held in all four zonal offices in the city.
Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) Visalatchi and other Corporation workers were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.