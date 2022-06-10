Oath taken against child labour

Staff members of Madurai Corporation took an oath ahead of World Day Against Child Labour at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation headquarters, here on Friday.

The oath was administered by Deputy Corporation Commissioner Mujibur Rahman.

They vowed not to engage children under the age of 14 in any kind of work as per the law.

They also vowed to encourage children to seek education and to contribute towards making Tamil Nadu free of child labourers.

Similar oath-taking ceremonies were held in all four zonal offices in the city.

Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) Visalatchi and other Corporation workers were present.