VNS therapy successfully performed on man

A successful Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS), a unique functional neurosurgery to control seizures (fits), was performed on a 33-year-old man and he has recovered well at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre in Madurai.

According to a release from the hospital, the man hailing from Madurai has been suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy after enduring a severe head injury a year ago.

The patient underwent a two-hour long procedure who was discharged within five days after the procedure and resumed all normal activities.

The patient who used to suffer from numerous seizures in a week is leading a seizure-free life for six months post-procedure, who also takes only fewer anti-seizure drugs than before.

The treatment plan was devised by a multidisciplinary team led by T.C. Vijay Anand, senior consultant & Head of Department of Neurology, and S. Narendiran, consultant, Department of Neurology of MMHRC.

The VNS procedure was successfully performed by K. Selvamuthukumaran, senior consultant and Head of Department of Neurosurgery.

Epilepsy is caused when certain brain cells misfire, sending the body’s communication system into chaos.

Dr. Selvamuthukumaran said that VNS therapy is implanting a pacemaker-sized device under the chest-skin connecting to the left vagus nerve, one of the two vagal nerves that transmits messages from the brain to other parts of the body, and vice versa.

The device sends electrical impulses to the brain via the vagus nerve at regular intervals. This regular stimulation helps in bringing down the number and severity of seizures of epilepsy patients.

Dr. Narendiran said that for about two-thirds of epileptics, taking anti-seizure drugs suffices to bounce back to normal life.

However, not all patients respond to medication and for them, VNS therapy is a boon to reduce seizure burden. Global data has shown that VNS helps reduce seizure rates by half.

Its battery lasts 6-11 years and can be replaced by another simple operation. The total cost of the procedure is covered between ₹3.5 to ₹ 5 lakh, stated the release.