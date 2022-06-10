GRH Dean warns workers against consuming alcohol during working hours

Madurai Medical College and Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel in an official statement has said that disciplinary action will be taken against workers if found inebriated during working hours.

He said that they will be checked with breathalyzers.

Offenders will be suspended and enquiry made and even be dismissed from service, said official sources at GRH.

This comes after complaints being raised by attenders of patients last week that a worker was indulged in alcohol consumption.