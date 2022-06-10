Swimming classes under way

For the brothers, J Nabeel Jamaludeen of class 7 and J Tharique Jamaludeen of class 3 from Kanpur, swimming is funnier than playing online video games after joining the summer swimming camp at the Madurai unit of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at MGR Sports Stadium on Race Course Road here.

The father of the boys said that he enrolled them in both morning and evening sessions as he feels their time is spent usefully during their vacation at their hometown, Madurai. “It keeps them physically active and moving. Well, they would also have an interesting stuff to share at school too of having something newly learnt during their holidays.”

“I feel happy when in the pool and the classes are fun. I am loving the experience,” said Nabeel.

Interested candidates from seven years (above 125 cm of height) up to 60 years can enrol in the summer swimming camp, which was not conducted due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Currently, more than 103 children are trained under beginner-level classes in four batches in a day that is conducted from 7.30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Around 25 for every batch undergoes training for 12 days at a cost of ₹1,770.

Parents of a class 5 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya from Nari Medu said, “I fear water, so I didn't want the same for my daughter. But to my happiness she thoroughly enjoys her swimming classes and has picked up the sport very well.”

“Swimming is a life skill and is the only sport in which every part of the body is in complete action,” said one of the trainers.

It helps one to increase breathing control and rectify breathing difficulties and is one of the best exercises, he added.

Students wishing to continue learning after the camp can also enrol in a membership and get professionally trained under a coach too, according to R. Arputhakumar, a staff member.

He added that three of their students who enrolled in similar summer camps before have gone to compete at national and international level winning many laurels.

The current batch concludes on June 14. A new batch will be held between June 15 and 28.