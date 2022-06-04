Applications invited for setting up workshops for maintenance and repairing farm equipment 

The Agricultural Engineering Department has invited applications from entrepreneurs, farmers users groups and farmers producers organisations for establishing workshops for maintenance and repairing farm equipment and solar-powered pump sets with 50% subsidy.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said the workshops would be set up under the National Agricultural Development Programme. The scheme aims at maintenance and repairing of farm equipment and solar-powered pump sets at farms to ensure uninterrupted farming operations.

The scheme was also aimed at providing employment opportunities to the rural youth. The workshops would be set up at a cost of ₹8 lakh with the 50% subsidy of a maximum of ₹4 lakh.

Those who have adequate space and three-phase power connection can approach the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) and submit their applications. The executive committee set up at district-level will scrutinise and approve the applications.

The machinery required for the workshop would be finalised by the Superintending Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) and the beneficiaries can buy them on payment. After inspection of the workshop and the machinery, the Assistant Executive Engineer would release the subsidy which would be deposited in the bank account of the beneficiary. Interested people can approach the nearest office of the Assistant Executive Engineer in Madurai.