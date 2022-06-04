Madurai

Spotted deer found dead

A spotted deer was found dead along Subbulapuram - T. Kallupatti road in Madurai district on Saturday. A forest official of the Saptur Forest Range said that the male deer, aged about two years, died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. Post mortem was conducted by a veterinary doctor and the carcass was buried.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2022 7:28:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai/article65494448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY