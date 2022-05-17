Share autorickshaws block free flow of traffic near GRH

An ambulance finds it difficult to enter the Government Rajaji Hospital premises in Madurai, as share autorickshaws block the path near the entrance. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

A large number of share autorickshaws can be seen parked along the barricades put up near the Goripalayam junction. These barricades had been put up to regulate the parking and stop the menace of share autorickshaws.

Despite these regulations, the share autorickshaws are seen rushing to pick up passengers, blocking the flow of traffic along the busy stretch.

As one enters the Panagal Road, a race of sorts can be witnessed among the share autorickshaws as to who picks up the maximum number of passengers. Their race for business has made it difficult for commuters who use this busy stretch. Vehicles big and small pile up behind the share autorickshaws as they abruptly stop on middle of the road to pick the passengers.

Passengers who use the TNSTC bus face difficulties in getting in or alighting from the buses as the share autorickshaws block the bus stops eyeing for more passengers. The bus stops have turned into share autorickshaw stops as vehicle after vehicle are seen piling up on the stretch and the buses have to stop in the middle of the road for the passengers to alight.

A shopkeeper complained that the entire stretch from the Goripalayam junction to Anna bus stand had turned chaotic due to the share autorickshaws, leading to traffic congestion. Another shopkeeper complained that though police regulate the movement of share autorickshaws, it has not been successful.

These share autorickshaws only move a few metres ahead when the police ask them to keep moving and slow down at the next junction eyeing for more passengers. Not only the city buses, but also ambulances find it difficult to move along the stretch. There was a need to regulate the traffic on the stretch, she said.

Ambulance driver V. Muthu said that it had turned into a nuisance. These share autorickshaw drivers stop their vehicles right in front of the Government Rajaji Hospital gate to pick up passengers, obstructing the ambulances from entering the hospital. Security staff R. Thangappan said that he had to regularly ask the share autorickshaw drivers not to park in front of the gate.

A policeman deployed near the Government Rajaji Hospital said that there were many cases of two-wheeler riders losing control and falling from their vehicles as the share autorickshaws sometimes take a sudden turn to pick up passengers. These share autorickshaw drivers do not follow rules, said an auto stand association president R. Selvapandi.

He said that some of the share autorickshaw drivers operate the auto in an inebriated condition. He said that they operate from the Periyar bus stand to the Anna bus stand and do not know any other routes. A traffic police official said that appropriate action would be taken against the erring share autorickshaw drivers who cause hindrance to commuters.