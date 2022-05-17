Collector inspects relief materials to be sent to Sri Lanka

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar inspects quality of rice to be sent to Sri Lanka in a rice mill at Chinthamani in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar inspected the quality of rice ready for dispatch to crisis-hit Sri Lanka from the rice mills functioning at Chinthamani and Panaiyur here on Tuesday.

This came after the announcement on April 29 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Assembly that essential commodities including 40,000 metric tonne of rice at a cost of ₹80 crore, life-saving medicines worth ₹28 crore and 500 metric tonne of milk powder at a cost of ₹15 crore will be sent from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka for the benefit of the people affected by the economic crisis, stated an official press release from the district administration.

Accordingly, steps are being taken by the district administration to procure 1,000 metric tonne of varieties of fine-quality raw rice directly from the rice mills across the district to contribute to the relief fund to be sent to the island country.

For this purpose, works are being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to prepare 10 kg bags of rice from 12 rice mills in Madurai in the standard prescribed by the State and sent them to Thoothukudi Port, added the release.

The Collector further said that Additional Collector or Tahsildar level officers have been appointed to coordinate the works. TNCSC Regional Manager Indravalli was also present.

Interested people can make monetary contributions electronically using the link: https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html.

For bank transfer, the details are as follows: Indian Overseas Bank, Branch: Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Account No: 117201000000070, IFSC Code: IOBA0001172, CMPRF PAN: AAAGC0038F.

Contributions could also be made to the UPI-VPA ID tncmprf@iob through PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, etc.