SDPI flays Varanasi court direction to seal portion of mosque 

SDPI cadre stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

May 17, 2022 21:30 IST

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadre on Tuesday staged a protest in Madurai condemning a Varanasi court direction that ordered the sealing of a portion of the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Varanasi court on Monday directed the Varanasi district administration to seal a portion of the mosque premises after it was claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the ablution water tank of the mosque, during a survey of the mosque.

Condemning the direction passed by the court, SDPI (Madurai South) president Siman Sikkandhar said that it went against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. He said the Act provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. The Babri Masjid issue had also started in a similar fashion, he said.

SDPI (Madurai North) president Bilaldeen condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for acting against the interest of the religious minorities. He said religious institutions should be left alone. In a democratic country, the rights of the people guaranteed under the Constitution should be ensured. The protests would continue if the religious minorities were continuously targeted, he said.

The SDPI functionaries, both men and women, had gathered near Nelpettai and condemned the Varanasi court direction.