University of Melbourne and MKU announce research collaboration

A leading Australia-based University of Melbourne on Friday announced a research collaboration with Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), one of the 15 universities in India with ‘University with Potential for Excellence’ status, to promote bilateral opportunities in the fields of teaching and research, said an official statement.

The collaboration allows both the universities to aim to explore future engagement opportunities in the fields focusing on three key areas in the next five years–research collaboration at the master/Ph.D level, academic collaboration at the postgraduate and undergraduate level and mobility, especially hosting Australian students on campus.

MKU Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said that MKU was looking forward to interacting with the University of Melbourne to formulate programmes with industrial links. Folklore can be of interest to Australian students, he added.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) Michael Wesley, who signed the letter on behalf of The University of Melbourne, said that the collaboration between the University of Melbourne and Madurai Kamaraj University will open doors for faculty and student exchanges, which will benefit both Australia and India.

He hoped that research disciplinary areas will be strengthened by working together and will allow them to tackle complex problems faced in both societies.