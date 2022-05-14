Chithirai exhibition begins in Tamukkam grounds

Ministers at Chithirai exhibition, which was inaugurated at Tamukkam ground in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The 212th annual Government Chithirai Exhibition - 2022, one of the highlights of the Chithirai festivals at the Tamukkam grounds commenced late on Saturday, but with zeal since it is being held after two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition was declared open by Minister for Information & Publicity M.P. Saminathan in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Department P. Moorthy.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan and other officials accompanied the Ministers during their visit to the stalls at the exhibition organised by the State Information and Public Department.

In an official press release, Mr Saminathan said that they aimed to put up the best exhibition after a gap of two years.

An official from the Information and Public Department said that the 45-day-long exhibition will house a total of 30 government-run stalls, including education, Madurai Corporation, Aavin, agriculture, and 15 private stalls.

For the first time four differently abled people would be putting up private stalls at the venue, he added.

The list of firsts is longer as best drawings of the participants from Madurai in ‘Kuraloviyam,’ an art competition on the theme–Tirukkural–conducted by Tamil Virtual Academy, has been displayed on its exclusive pavilion.

The exhibition will have platforms for singing, dancing and drama performances along with a fun game zone at the ground, a press release from the district administration said.

The stalls put up by government departments displayed their schemes and the works carried out by them through innovative models and colourful posters benefiting the general public.

Visiting hours for the public is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day.

Adults will be charged an entry fee of ₹15, while it is ₹10 for children, the release added.

The exhibition is expected to attract a large number of footfalls from far and wide as the schools have broken for summer, and recreation is a top priority among families currently.