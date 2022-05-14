Man stabs daughter

May 14, 2022 19:57 IST

Angered over her daughter falling in love with a murder accused, a father attempted to murder her by stabbing her multiple times near Kadupatti on Friday night.

The minor girl, studying 11th class, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital .

The police said that Murali had warned his daughter against continuing her relationship with one Maruthupandi, who is a murder accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the wordy quarrel turned into worse, the man took a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Kadupatti police have registered an attempt to murder case against the father.