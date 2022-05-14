Madurai

Man stabs daughter

Angered over her daughter falling in love with a murder accused, a father attempted to murder her by stabbing her multiple times near Kadupatti on Friday night.

The minor girl, studying 11th class, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital .

The police said that Murali had warned his daughter against continuing her relationship with one Maruthupandi, who is a murder accused.

When the wordy quarrel turned into worse, the man took a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Kadupatti police have registered an attempt to murder case against the father.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 8:01:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai/article65414326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY