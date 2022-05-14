Man stabs daughter
Angered over her daughter falling in love with a murder accused, a father attempted to murder her by stabbing her multiple times near Kadupatti on Friday night.
The minor girl, studying 11th class, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital .
The police said that Murali had warned his daughter against continuing her relationship with one Maruthupandi, who is a murder accused.
When the wordy quarrel turned into worse, the man took a knife and stabbed her multiple times.
Kadupatti police have registered an attempt to murder case against the father.
