CM praised for protecting rights of SC&ST people

Members of Madurai District Citizens Vigilance Committee (CVMC) praised the State government led by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin for his untiring efforts to enhance the life of Dalits, in a press meet held here on Saturday.

The press release said that Mr Stalin has brought out various schemes through Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department providing financial assistance to people belonging to the scheduled castes.

CVMC Secretary P. Palanisamy said that they welcome the move by the State to set up 18 new special courts to deal with cases on violence against Dalits among the numerous such initiatives that protect the rights of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

CVMC member Manohari Das and others were present.