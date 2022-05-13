HC dismisses bail plea of accused in Parivar Dairies financial fraud case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by an accused involved in the Parivar Dairies financial fraud case. Several people who had deposited money in the company were cheated.

Justice K. Murali Shankar dismissed the bail petition filed by Basant Lal Sharma. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in November 2021. The CBI conducted the probe in the financial fraud case.

The petitioner Basant Lal Sharma is the third accused in the case. The other accused were holding various key positions in the company and some were involved in the management of the company.

The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner and other accused entered into criminal conspiracy at Gwalior and other places for the purpose of getting wrongful gain for themselves by cheating the public by way of collecting deposits / investments from them.

They obtained the deposits dishonestly and fraudulently, without obtaining any approval or registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and with false promise to pay high returns on such deposits / investments.

It is said that the accused had collected deposits / investments from 17,379 depositors to the tune of ₹ 49.76 crore. Instead of returning the deposited amount on maturity, the accused in the case had misappropriated the amount for their personal gain.

The court considered the facts and circumstances and also the seriousness and the gravity of the offences alleged. The court also took note of the quantum of the amount involved, the petitioner’s failure to pay the amount till now and also the objections of the prosecution that if the petitioner is released on bail he would abscond to North India and it will be very difficult to apprehend him and there will be no progress in the proceedings.

The court said that it was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner and dismissed the petition seeking bail. The court took note of the fact that a charge sheet was filed in the case and it was taken on the file of the Special Court for TNPID Act cases in Madurai.