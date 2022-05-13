MKU players bag medals at Khelo India University Games 

Sports players of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) won medals in Khelo India University Games held at Jain University, Bengaluru.

Sports players of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) won two silver medals and a bronze medal competing at the Khelo India University Games held at Jain University, Bengaluru recently..

In a total of 48 athletes who participated, MKU women’s badminton team bagged the silver medal while Praveen Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and Robinson claimed the bronze medal in the triple jump, read a release.

As many as 14 athletes, one player in weightlifting under men’s category competed in the event.

Under women’s category, football team members, two players in fencing, five players in badminton and six in athletics participated, added the release.

The MKU Vice Chancellor J. Kumar, Registrar, M. Sivakumar, Head of the Department of Physical Education K. Chandrasekaran, and Director of Physical Education A. Mahendran congratulated the winners.