More CCTV cameras installed at Goripalayam junction

A policeman monitors closed-circuit television system from the booth in Goripalayam junction in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Madurai city police have installed 16 closed-circuit television cameras at Goripalayam junction to keep a tab on movement of suspicious vehicles.

While six cameras were already installed at the junction, they were most focussed on freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar statue roundabout.

"We have covered all the five roads that converge at Goripalayam junction. This is part of the exercise to increase digital monitoring of the city roads," said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

The IP cameras have been installed in such a way that all vehicles passing through the junction and proceeding to and from Alagarkoil Road, Panagal Road, Moongil Kadai Street, Meenakshi College Road and Palam Station Road are covered.

Stating that the city roads and important junctions have already been covered with 12,500 CCTV cameras, the Commissioner said that these cameras were helpful in keeping a tab on movement of antisocial elements and also to track accused in crime cases.

"We got vital clue even in the murder of an elderly man at Chinna Chokkikulam through CCTV footage," the Commissioner said.

The cameras, at a cost of ₹ 1.5 lakh, has been installed with the help of private sponsors.

The personnel at the Police Outpost in Goripalayam can watch all the footage of all the cameras live, said Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Kumar.

The Commissioner said that more cameras would be put up in Goripalayam junction, which is one of the busiest junctions in north of Vaigai.

He appealed to traders and residents' associations to put up cameras in their localities as the CCTV would act as a deterrent to crimes and helps in detection of crime cases.