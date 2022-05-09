Madurai MP wants JIPMER to withdraw ‘Hindi only’ circular

Terming the circular " imposing Hindi" in making entries in all registers, service books "only in Hindi" by Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Post Graduate Education and Research (JIMPER) in Pudhucherry as an illegal measure, Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, wants its director to withdraw it.

In a letter written to its Director Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, Mr. Venkatesan said that JIPMER Hindi Cell had given such an assurance to the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language. Mr. Venkatesan said that it was not only an illegal measure, but also a blatant attempt to impose Hindi.

"While provisions of law talk about "bilingual," how JIPMER can give an assurance on " Hindi only" in future official communication.

Stating that the name of the cell in such institutions should be only official language implementation cell and not Hindi cell, he said that its basic purpose itself seemed to be understood wrongly.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that Central Departments/Institutions have to encourage use of regional language in communiation meant for public.

The MP also pointed out that two circulars issued by the Director were contradicting each other as one spoke about the provisions of Official Language Act on the need for all communication, contracts, permits, notices of tenders to be bilingual form -- both in Hindi and English simultaneously, while the other circular talked about "imposing Hindi only."