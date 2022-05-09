Sungudi sari sale at Madurai railway junction
Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, inaugurated sale of sungudi saris under "One Station, One Product" scheme here on Monday.
Additional Divisional Manager T. Ramesh and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Prasanna were present.
The MP said that a total of 19 traditionally-made products of local areas had been identified to be promoted through stalls put up in respective railway stations.
In Madurai, between sungudi saris and Madurai Malli, the divisional officials have chosen sungudi saris for promotion at Madurai railway station.
Railways allocated a small stall free of cost on the concourse hall to recognised sungudi sari manufacturer. The sale will go for 15 days. The stall owner is offering 10% discount to the customers.
Palm leave products were sold in Tirunelveli railway station. Similarly, Chinnallapatti silk sarees for Dindigul, groundnut mittai (chikki) for Kovilpatti have been identified.
