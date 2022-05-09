Protest staged
A protest was staged in front of the Madurai Collectorate demanding justice for Thangamani who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe. He died on April 27 allegedly due to custodial torture. The members of Vana Vengai demanded that appropriate action be taken against the police personnel responsible. They also urged the government to provide adequate compensation and a government job to a family member of Thangamani.
