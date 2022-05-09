Collector flags off mobile exhibition on V.O.C

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar flagged off a bus with an exhibition on freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai at the Collectorate in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday flagged off a mobile exhibition depicting the life of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai at the Madurai Collectorate, on Monday. The vehicle would tour various colleges in the city till May 12.

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, the bus tour was flagged off. A bust of the freedom fighter, important details, documents and photographs of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai were on display inside the air-conditioned bus.

The exhibition will enlighten the students on the life and times of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai. After the tour in Madurai district, the bus would visit other southern districts, officials said.