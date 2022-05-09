Finance Minister's statement angers govt. employees

Government employees stage a demonstration pressing for reintroduction of the old pension scheme, in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's statement in the Assembly that the old pension scheme was not feasible has angered and shocked the government employees, said Tamil Nadu Government Employees' Association.

After participating in a demonstration held to press for the implementation of old pension scheme in place of the contributory pension scheme here on Monday, its general secretary A. Selvam said that the DMK had promised to implement the old pension scheme and to provide time-scale pay for 3.5 lakh employees like noon-meal scheme, anganwadi and Medical Recruitment Board-recruited nurses who were getting consolidated pay.

The association demanded that the Government extend the 3% dearness allowance hike announced by the Centre.

Stating that the association still hoped that the Chief Minister would interfere and fulfill the poll promises, he sought that old pension scheme be implemented within the present Assembly session.

The association said if these demands are not fulfilled, it will be forced to take out a procession towards the Secretariat on August 3.