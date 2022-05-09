Elderly man murdered

In a suspected case of murder for gain, a 74-year-old man, S Krishna Rao, was found dead in his house at Chinna Chokkikulam here on Monday morning.

The police said that the aged man was living with his wife, Pankajavalli (73) on the first floor on Kamala Second Street. The issueless couple had adopted a girl, Kanmani, who is married to Hariharan. The police said that Kanmani had some disputes with them and left a few days back.

While a few commercial establishments were located on the ground floor of their building, the couple lived on the first floor.

Meanwhile, the man was found dead in the bed with a stab injury on his neck. The issue came to light in the forenoon.

The police said that the murder may have happened after daybreak on Monday. With some documents missing from the house, the police suspect that it could be a murder for gain.

Tallakulam police are investigating.