Students appearing for Class X public examination at EVR Nagammai Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Madurai on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

May 06, 2022 20:45 IST

As many as 40,912 students of Class X took up Language paper on the first day of SSLC public exams across the Madurai district on Friday.

A total number of 39,085 students, including 20,653 boys and 19,758 girls from 487 schools, took up the exam in the four educational districts of Madurai, Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam, while 1,827 were absent.

This included 209 government higher secondary schools, 84 government-aided schools and 191 matriculation schools across the district.

Examinations were conducted in 45 centres in Madurai, 50 in Melur, 23 Usilampatti and 32 in Tirumangalam.

As many as 255 differently abled students appeared for the exam who were assisted by 128 scribes in the district.

This year, 606 private candidates wrote the exam from four private exam centres. The exams were conducted with the support of 2,020 hall supervisors, 210 standing squads and nine teams of flying squads in 150 centres, including nine new ones in the district.