HC directs police to file final report in motorbike rider death case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to register a case against a suspended police head constable who was said to be allegedly responsible for the death of a motorbike rider in 2019.

In 2019, T. Vivekanandakumar was killed after falling from the motorbike he was riding near the MGR Bridge. It is alleged that the head constable Ramesh Babu had planted the lathi, held by him, between the front tire and the light assembly of the motorbike, during a vehicle check.

The motorbike rider lost his balance and fell from his motorbike. He sustained head injuries and was immediately rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he died due to the injuries sustained.

The police officials had claimed that the motorbike rider tried to speed away in an attempt to avoid the routine vehicle check. The relatives of the deceased had sought an appropriate action to be taken against the police responsible.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan hearing a petition filed by V. Gajapriya, wife of Vivekanandakumar, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic to register a case and file a final report within four weeks. The case was adjourned till June 8.