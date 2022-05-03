Gasifier crematorium workers felicitated

Workers at Keerathurai crematorium were honoured for their selfless services during the COVID-19 pandemic by Aravind Eye Hospital and Rotary Club of Madurai Midtown at an event organised by postgraduate students as part of Residents Social Responsibility (RSR) here on Tuesday.

Around 13 workers of the gasifier crematorium known as ‘Anjali’, maintained by Rotary Club of Madurai MidTown, along with their family members, were felicitated by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. They were presented a gold coin, a health insurance and a gift hamper.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkatesan said he had long wanted to change the face of Thathaneri crematorium just like the one at Keerathurai, which was serene and neatly maintained.

“It is not an easy task at all. One may be a bigshot in society, but the deep fear of the darkness, even a lizard or death is ingrained for generations together in human minds. We must highly appreciate the service-mindedness of these workers who brave such feelings every day at work,” he added.

“People can even go without taking services of doctors, but cannot go without availing themselves of the services of these noble souls,” he said.

“Doctors have now become surgical carpenters due to their mechanical routine including training doctors. Special camps held every week induce a feeling of ‘work’ largely instead of service,” said Director, Residency Training, Aravind Eye Care System, Dr. N. Venkatesh Prajna.

Hence by organising such programmes, the feeling of service-mindedness will be rejuvenated, he added.

Chairman of Anjali Foundation Madan highlighted their services and how their staff donated their one month salary as financial assistance to the affected during the Gaja storm.

“I have been working at the crematorium for 13 years, it has never felt like work. I deem it as a service. I feel happy to receive such a recognition,” said P Vellasamy, a worker at the crematorium.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean J. Sangumani, Dr. R. Kim, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, Rotary office-bearers, students and others were present.