Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour in Madurai

Children at a special prayer in view of Eid-ul-Fitr at Idgah Maidan at Kalavasal in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour in Madurai district on Tuesday as Muslims marked the culmination of the 30 day fasting during the month of Ramzan. After two years, the celebrations were held in a grand manner this year.

In 2020 and 2021, the celebrations were held in a lowkey manner with people offering their prayers at their homes in view of the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

This year people gathered in large numbers at the Idgah grounds to offer their prayers and share greetings with each other. They also visited their friends and relatives and exchanged sweets and gifts. They also offered food and clothes to the needy.

“We offered our prayers at the grounds. Last year it was restricted to our house with only a few family members. We are happy that we could celebrate it with friends and family” said S. Mohamed Abdul Kader of Kalimangalam.

A resident of Puduthamaraipatti T. Seeni Syed Amma said, “This year friends and relatives came home for the celebrations and we were able to celebrate the event in a grand manner. Last year we could only distribute sweets to friends and family members”, she said.

Offering alms to the needy was a significant part of the celebrations, said Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen. He said that the spirit of the festival is to offer help and people identified the needy people and provided them food and clothes as part of the celebrations.