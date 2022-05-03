Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women should examine gangrape case: NGO

A Madurai-based voluntary group, Evidence, has said the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women must suo motu take up a case of alleged gangrape reported in Thanjavur recently.

The woman was gangraped by three persons at a cashew farm. Earlier, two months ago, a woman was blackmailed and raped by multiple persons in Virudhunagar district. Both women, incidentally, belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

Acknowledging that in both cases the accused had been arrested, the organisation’s executive director A. Kathir in a press release here on Tuesday said the police should file the chargesheet within two months and trial in the cases. The cases must be fast-tracked and judgment delivered within three months. Till the verdict is delivered, the accused should not be granted bail, he added and sought a probe by the TNSCW as well.

According to him, instead of giving the ₹ 12 lakh compensation to rape survivors, it would be ideal to give them jobs as it would give them the much-needed self-confidence. He urged the police to book the accused under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015.