Over 2,500 kg of ration rice seized

Over 2,500 kg of ration rice has been seized in different parts of Madurai district on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department and Flying Squad seized 1,040 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a cargo vehicle in Tirumangalam on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the vehicle in which the ration rice was kept. However, the driver B. Velmurugan of Anupanadi, who transported the rice, fled the scene.

The sleuths are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, the sleuths conducted a vehicle check on Valanthur Post Office Road and seized a vehicle with 39 bags of ration rice, totalling 1,540 kg. Two persons, M. Ukarapandi (48) of Mela Anupanadi Housing Board and M. Sathivel (22) of Valayankulam were arrested.