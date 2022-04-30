Minister inaugurates document registration on Saturdays

Minister P. Moorthi inaugurates document registration process on Saturdays at the Integrated Sub-Registrar Office at Othakadai near Madurai on Saturday.

In the interest of the public working in government and private offices, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthi inaugurated document registration on Saturdays at the Integrated sub registrar office in Othakadai here on Saturday.

Addressing the press here, he said, “On the request of the government and private employees, document registrations will be processed in Registrar offices on Saturdays.”

Out of the 576 offices in the State, 100 of them are very old registration buildings. Fifty buildings out of those will be renovated in the first phase as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s orders, he added.

A press release said that to check irregularities in document registrations, a bill has been passed which has been sent by Governor R.N. Ravi to the President of India for ratification.

After the ratification, action will be taken on the officials who involved in irregularities in the past 10 years, it added.

Further, lands will be returned to the respective owners who were affected through land scams in the previous regime.

To cater to the urgent needs of people, tatkal process options had been introduced. Measures would be taken to issue documents on the same day as registration, said Mr Moorthi.

Sub-registrar offices, which are presently not functioning from the ground floor, would be moved to the ground floor. Further, lifts would soon be installed for easy access for the differently abled at offices functioning on the first floor.

Document writers through proper tests and eligible engineering graduates to asses the value of the buildings would be employed soon, said Mr Moorthi.

The officers who work on Saturdays are directed to take off on another day in the week or at the end of the month.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan, Deputy Inspector General (Registration) Sivanarul and others were present.