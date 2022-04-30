HC grants bail to Melur teacher 

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail to a teacher who was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly using an abusive language and inappropriately touching girl students in Melur in the district.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with certain conditions to the petitioner Bharathi. The All Women Police Station, Melur, had booked a case under the POCSO Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 13, 2022.

The case of the prosecution was that the teacher would talk to girl students in an abusive manner and also touch them inappropriately. The complaint was lodged by the parents and teachers association of the school.

The State submitted that the petitioner used to come to the school after consuming alcohol and pass bad comments in school. However, the petitioner said that he did not commit any offence and denied the allegations.

The court granted bail to the petitioner. He was directed to report before Melur police daily till further orders. He was also directed not to tamper with the evidence and not abscond during the trial.