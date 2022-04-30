Gram sabha meetings to be held

Collector has appealed to the people to attend gram sabha meetings which will be held at village panchayats in the district on May 1 on the occasion of Labours’ Day.

The meetings would be held in in all the 420 village panchayats and would commence around 10 a.m., said a press release.

The meetings would discuss the budget report for 2021-22, income and expenditure accounts, creating awareness of various government schemes, selection of beneficiaries for Union government schemes, progress report of the undertaken projects.

Government schemes like Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Namakku Naame Thittam, Swachh Bharat Mission, Poshan Abhiyaan, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), solid/liquid waste management, farmers welfare schemes, children and elderly helpline, skill development programme for youth would be discussed.

The Collector said that citizens above 18 years of age should attend the meetings to be aware of the welfare schemes while maintaining physical distancing norms.