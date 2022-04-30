HC remits two sessions cases to trial court to conduct joint trial

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has remitted two sessions cases pertaining to the murder of a Sub Inspector of Police and the attack on a Head Constable to a trial court in Ramanathapuram district to conduct a joint trial.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar taking into account that the incident took place in 2006 and trial was concluded in 2020, the court directed Additional District Sessions Court, Paramakudi, to complete the trial in three months.

The trial court sentenced Sappani alias Murugesan, Muthuramalingam, Moorthy alias Thiru Moorthy, Ravi alias Ravi Shanmugam and Gnanavelpandian to life imprisonment. This was challenged by the convicts.

The case of the prosecution was that a gang of eight members murdered Sub Inspector of Police Subramanian and later on the same day attacked a Police Head Constable Bose. The five accused were found guilty in both the cases.

The Sessions Judge imposed a sentence of life imprisonment on the accused for the murder of the Sub Inspector of Police. They were sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment for the attack on the Police Head Constable.

The judges observed the two crimes were committed at around the same time by the same persons. Section 223 (d) of CrPC empowers or provides for conduct of joint trials in case of persons accused of different offences committed in the course of the same transaction.

The court took note of the fact that the registration of two FIRs and two sessions cases had led to documents being interchanged and the trial being affected. The sessions court could have done well to conduct a joint trial for the two sessions cases, the judges said.

The judges set aside the trial court judgments and both the sessions cases were remitted to the Additional District Sessions Court, Paramakudi. The court directed the accused persons to cooperate with the trial court in concluding the trial.