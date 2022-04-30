Collective work saved COVID-19 patients in Madurai: Ministers

The collective work of Ministers, district administration and health officials during the most difficult times of COVID-19 second wave in the summer of 2021 that led to a drastic fall in number of daily COVID-19 positive cases, has been featured in Lancet, an oldest medical journal, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Addressing Freshers’ Day function at Madurai Medical College here on Saturday, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power in May 2021, the COVID-19 situation was in a dire state. Hospitals were wanting medical infrastructure and lacked adequate quantity of oxygen and drugs.

“At one point of time, we were worried that the oxygen supply could not last for 24 hours. But, we, the Ministers, along with the Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Corporation Commissioner, K.P. Karthikeyan, who both are medical doctors, and health officials, got into action,” he said.

For two months the Ministers did not go to their offices in Chennai, but remained in Madurai to set things right. "We got timely help from people we knew and also from people who we did not know. We also had a plan," he said.

Stating that he himself was not aware of the magnitude of the achievement, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he learnt through an eminent epidemologist Lakshmi Naryanan about it.

"Nowhere in the State and in the country, any district had not made this achievement of bringing down the number of daily COVID positive cases from around 1,300 to 150 a day within five to six weeks," he said.

He wanted the young doctors to realise what group leadership can achieve.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Registration P. Moorthi said that of late, the importance of doctors was being felt very much with the threat of newer diseases looming large. He recalled how the alumni of Madurai Medical College came up with an oxygen plant at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh for the GRH. "Now, we feel that the GRH has adequate oxygen supply to face any eventuality," he said.

He said that only those who are interested, involved and have patience can become doctors, he said the students of Madurai Medical College should uphold the sacrifice of their seniors in serving the people.

Dr. Aneesh Sekhar, MLAs A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan, Dean A. Rathinavel, Vice-Principal V. Dhanalakshmi were among those who were present.