Coconut-cum-copra auction held

A secret auction for coconut-cum-copra was held at the regulated market at Vadipatti functioning under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, here on Friday.

(It is a secret auction as the traders quote their prices for every lot in a bidding slip within a stipulated time. It is collected in a ballot box and the officials read out the highest bid alone, and if the farmer agrees to it, the auction is completed.)

The auction was conducted under the chairmanship of Madurai Market Committee Secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani.

A total of 67,839 coconuts, which were separated into 31 heaps, were traded by 13 traders benefitting 21 farmers at the auction, said a release issued by the committee.

The highest bid for a coconut through the auction process was ₹12.10 and the total trade value stood at ₹5.39 lakh.

Five traders participated in the copra auction and five farmers were benefitted.

The highest bid for one kg of copra through the auctioning was ₹90.10.

A total quantity of 293 kg of copra was auctioned and the trade value was ₹23,785, as per the release.

Superintendent, Thirumurugan and Supervisor Seenigurusamy were also present.