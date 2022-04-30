Farmers asked to register to sell copra under price support scheme

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has appealed to coconut growers in the district to register themselves under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) before July 31 at regulated markets at Vadipatti and Melur functioning under Madurai Marketing Committee, here.

Farmers producing relevant information such as a photocopies of ‘chitta’ ‘adangal’ of the land issued by the agriculture extension officer, Aadhaar card, first page of the Aadhaar-linked bank passbook and their photograph can register themselves with the Agricultural Marketing Committee authorities, said a release.

The regulated markets would procure the produce at a minimum support price of ₹105.90 per kg for milling copra variety under the PSS benefitting registered farmers as the government will procure their produce at a fair price.

The support money would be credited to the farmers’ bank accounts directly, the release added.

The copra produce will be screened through quality checks on aspects like fungus and moisture content etc.,

The release also said that a maximum of 200 kg of copras per acre will be procured from one farmer.

For further details, coconut growers at Vadipatti and Melur can contact 9600802823 and 9629079588 respectively.