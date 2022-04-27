High Court Judges, advocates take out cycle rally to promote healthy lifestyle

Madras High Court judges and advocates take out a cycle rally in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

In order to promote healthy lifestyle, Madras High Court Judges and advocates practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took out a cycle rally on Wednesday, The rally commenced from the High Court Bench premises.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan flagged off the cycle rally, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy presented participation certificates and Justice C. Saravanan presented medals to the participants who took part in the cycle rally under the theme ‘Go Green, Stay Healthy’.

The cycle rally commenced at around 6.30 a.m. from the entrance near the Gandhi statue on the High Court premises. The participants covered a total of 15 km taking the route from the court campus, Pandikoil road, ring road, Othakadai and back to the High Court by 7.15 a.m.

The event was organised by the Madurai Bench Madras High Court Advocates Association (MBHAA). Secretary of the Association advocate S. Mahendrapathy said that apart from the three High Court judges around 35 advocates took part in the event.

He said that most of the participants cycle regularly. They planned to come together in order to promote a healthy lifestyle. Advocate R. Gandhi said the event was planned to encourage people to cultivate good habits. The Bar Association President advocate K.S. Durai Pandian welcomed the participants.