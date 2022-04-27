Court order on constitution of committee recalled 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has recalled / deleted the directions issued by a single bench of the court in 2021 with regard to the constitution of a committee to facilitate settlement of deposits in the financial fraud case involving Elfin E-Com, Tiruchi.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay took note of the fact that another single bench of the court passed the order to constitute the committee headed by a retired High Court judge in the bail petition filed by the accused in the case. Bail was granted to the accused in the case.

After the Committee requested for certain modifications, the High Court Registry listed the matter before the present bench on the orders of the Chief Justice.

The judge observed that except grant of bail to the accused no further direction can be given in exercise of powers under Section 439 of CrPC. However, the court clarified that whatever action was taken so far by the Committee would not be questioned.

The judge said the materials gathered by the Committee till now would be transferred to the State authorities. The court took note of the fact that the State had already designated the Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences Wing) for the purpose.

The amount lying to the credit of the Committee, in the Bank Account, shall be transferred to the State and it shall be dealt with in accordance with law, the judge said while modifying the order passed by a single bench of the court.