HC directs DVAC Officials to follow procedures prescribed in vigilance manual 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption with reference to the vigilance manual has to constitute special teams to create an adequate number of sources to gather intelligence and initiate appropriate actions against corrupt activities.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam said that the proposals may be submitted to the government and the Director General of Police (DGP) to provide additional forces to the DVAC to deal with the large-scale corrupt activities in government departments, particularly in the Education department. The same should be considered by the government.

The court observed merely forwarding petitions to the Head of the Department concerned is not the correct procedure to be followed as per the Vigilance Manual. On receipt of a petition by the Vigilance Authorities they have to conduct a preliminary enquiry before forwarding the complaints to the Heads of the Department.

Even in the absence of complaints, it is the mandatory duty on the part of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption authorities to create sources for gathering good intelligence in anti-corruption works. Based on the intelligence they have to initiate appropriate actions prescribed in the Manual, the judge observed.

When the courts are lamenting about rampant corruption in government departments, the Vigilance Department is not improving their manner of investigations and cracking down on corrupt activities. Contrarily, they are conducting checks here and there and registering very few cases, which is not in commensurate with the gravity of the corruption allegations.

The authorities have to necessarily follow the procedures as contemplated in the Vigilance Manual in a constructive manner and for effective prevention of the menace of corruption, the judge observed. The court was hearing a petition filed by S. David Leo of Pudukkottai district, who is the Headmaster of a Panchayat Union Middle School.

The petitioner challenged the transfer order issued by the District Educational Officer. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that transfers and postings through counselling were made by corrupt activities. The court said the petitioner had not established any acceptable ground for interfering with the order and dismissed the petition.