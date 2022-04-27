Madurai MP seeks postponement of MPs’ tour

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, for organising a tour of Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj that clashed with Eid festival.

While the tour has been scheduled for 6 days from April 30 to May 5, Eid falls on May 3.

Appealing to the Speaker to uphold the values and traditions of multicultural and religious diversity of the country, he said the committee comprised two MPs, who belonged to Muslim community.

But the official tour programme of the committee has not taken these two MPs into consideration while fixing the dates. Though holiday was given on Eid day in the schedule, travel from Gangtok to Kalimpong is planned on the same day, he said in a memorandum.

Since the tour is planned for North Eastern parts of the country, the two members from Tamil Nadu and Bihar cannot be with their families for the festival and join the tour within a day.