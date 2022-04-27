‘Level of women empowerment is benchmark of a society’s progress’

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan addressed students here at a National Youth Parliament 2022, jointly organised by Fatima College, and Xavier Board of Higher Education in India (Tamil Nadu Region) at the college here on Tuesday.

The semi-finals of the National Youth Parliament were conducted in the afternoon. The students who participated in the competition presented a model parliamentary event highlighting the concepts of marginalisation, social media, environmental protection, minority welfare, and eliminating economic inequality.

Nine colleges from all over India participated, out of which five qualified for the finals which will be held on April 27.

During the Meet and Greet event in the evening, Mr. Rajan while addressing the students said, “The mark of our society’s progress is compassion and humanity.” He said that after attending the Assembly in Chennai, he flew down to Madurai, and took part in an Iftar ceremony.

“And here I am at an event organised by Christian institutions. Not only is our State secular but we respect each other’s faiths.”

He said that the level of women's empowerment is the benchmark of a society’s progress. Taking up questions from the audience, he responded to a question on his viewpoint on the Union’s limited allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu, though the State is one of the highest contributors to GST taxes.

He said, “Being a Finance Minister myself, I deem not money important, but the culture, values and how well you train and grow resources are important.”

Extending his opinion on inclusive education, he said, “If someone who is born poor or in a middle-class family is able to succeed, the only tool is education. It is the root of providing equal social mobility to people of all classes.”

Manong Jamikham from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, Meghalaya, and participant at the National Youth Parliament asked him for his advice to students interested in entering the world of politics.

“Definitely, the trend in politics today is towards educated people. I urge youngsters like you to come forward and actively engage in village panchayats and local bodies at lower levels. This experience, along with an educated background, will help you in the long run,” he said.

Indrani Ponvasanth, Mayor, Sr. Celine Sahaya Mary, Principal, Fatima College, Fr. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, and others participated.