Bail granted to accused in heist case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to one of the accused in the Tiruchi Lalithaa Jewellery heist case. The burglars had entered the building by drilling a hole in the wall and stole gold, diamond and platinum jewels worth ₹ 12.31 crore.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions to Suresh, third accused. The judge took note of the fact that Suresh was remanded in judicial custody in 2019. There was no recovery made from Suresh.

The court also took note of the fact that the case was taken on file by the Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi and 13 witnesses had been examined so far. Considering the period of incarceration of the accused, the court granted bail to the petitioner.

The court directed Suresh to report before the trial court daily till the trial was completed. He was also directed to appear before Tiruchi police twice a week till the conclusion of the trial.