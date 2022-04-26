Father of boy who drowned in quarry pit seeks compensation from State

A man from Madurai has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking compensation from the State for the death of his eight-year-old son in 2015. The boy drowned in the quarry pit in an abandoned quarry that had functioned illegally.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered notice and directed the State government to file a counter affidavit. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Ramachandran of Melur in Madurai district. The petitioner said that the quarry in A. Kovilpatti was operated without permission.

The boy R. Mathi had gone to the quarry along with his friends. They had gone there for a swim and drowned in the quarry pit.

The petitioner complained that there were many such illegal quarries in the region that were left abandoned. Due to the improper closure of the quarries, many such incidents had taken place, he said.

He said that even after such incidents had taken place, the government had not taken steps to regulate the proper closure of the quarries after the completion of quarry works. The hearing in the case was adjourned to June 23.