Plea to restore peace in Munneerpallam

A 52 year old man from Palayamkottai, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to declare the areas around Munneerpallam village in Tirunelveli district as an atrocity-prone area and take steps to maintain peace in the areas.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan ordered notice and directed the State government to file a counter affidavit. The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Usai Kumar of Palayamkottai.

The petitioner said that there were incidents of offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act being committed in the areas. He said that his son was murdered by a gang of seven people belonging to a dominant caste. The accused were out on bail and roaming freely, he said.

He said that the seven accused in the murder case -- Maharajan, Selvashankar, Selvam, Balu, Shankaralingam, Saravanan and Malai Raja -- were committing several offences against the members of the Scheduled Caste and threatening them. One of the accused in the case Sankaralingam and another group attempted to murder one Balamurugesh, he said.

Sankaralingam, Arunpandi, Arunachalam and Mani also attacked two Sri Lankan refugees and murdered them. Accused Malai Raja murdered his own sister, the petitioner said.

The residents of Munneerpallam had staged a protest condemning the incidents. The accused belonged to a dominant caste and were protected by some members of their community. The accused were targeting the villagers and the members of the Scheduled Caste, he said.

The petitioner that the State government, Tirunelveli district administration and police should take steps to maintain peace in the areas by arresting the offenders, file a final report and ensure that the trial is completed. The hearing in the case was adjourned to June 28.