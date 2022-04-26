Girder collapse: NHAI imposes ₹ 3 crore fine on contractor

A portion of the Natham elevated corridor crashed near Bank Colony due to hydraulic jack failure in Madurai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

National Highways Authority of India has imposed a fine of ₹ 3 crore on contractor JMC Projects executing the elevated corridor project on New Natham Road in connection with the collapse of a girder that killed a worker in August 2021.

According to NHAI sources, its consultant in construction work Yongma-Sterling was imposed a fine of ₹ 40 lakh for its failure to monitor the project execution.

"NHAI headquarters have levied the fine amount on the contractor and the consultant three weeks back, based on the findings of an expert committee that probed the accident," an official said.

A long I-girder of an arm, of the 7.3-km elevated corridor, meant for vehicles to climb down near Naganakulam tank came down crashing on August 28, 2021 killing worker Akash Singh.

Though the contractor claimed that a technical snag in a hydraulic jack led to the accident, NHAI ordered a probe into the accident by a committee of experts on construction engineering.

"The panel found fault with the contractor for "negligence" and "lack of intensified monitoring" that led to the accident. Based on its report, NHAI headquarters has imposed the fine," the official added.