Convocation held at IGNOU Regional Centre

The 35th convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre in Madurai, was held at IGNOU Regional Centre Madurai on April 26.

A press release stated that, under IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai, 62 graduates out of 706 eligible graduates obtained degree/diploma certificates in person during the convocation ceremony.

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, was the guest of honour.

The report of the Regional Centre, Madurai, was presented by its Regional Director M. Shanmugam.

According to the release, the report elaborated on the online classes conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a virtual orientation programme for academic counsellors, Swayam Prabha live counselling sessions in Tamil etc.

While speaking to the graduates, Mr. Krishnan said that the purpose of studying is not just for gaining knowledge but also for utilising the knowledge gained for the uplift of society.

He mentioned four keys to success -- collaboration and cooperation, sustainability, development of skill-based knowledge and globalisation.