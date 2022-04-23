HC confirms permanent status on 390 sanitary workers 

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has upheld the orders passed by a Single Bench of the court and the Inspector of Labour, Madurai, that conferred the permanent status on 390 sanitary workers of Madurai Corporation.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar observed that most of unfair labour practices of employing temporary workmen even to discharge permanent work were being practised by the statutory corporations and government departments with impunity.

Most of the time, these temporary appointments and recruitments, which are made without following the service rules, result in denial of equal opportunity in public employment., the judges observed.

Unless a conscious effort is made by the authorities concerned to curb the exploitation of workmen by keeping them as temporary workmen under lower salary, though they do a work of permanent character, malady will remain.

Despite rules framed for appointments, temporary appointments are made, letting in people through the back door, schemes for regularisation are being implemented by the government by way of government orders, paving the way for such backdoor entry to become regular employees.

“We hope that the practice of having temporary employees at a lower pay for discharging work of permanent character would be dispensed with by the State and its arms in future”, the judges observed.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals and petitions filed by Madurai Corporation. About 309 sanitary workers moved the Inspector of Labour, Madurai in 2010, seeking conferment of permanent status under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments (Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen) Act, 1981.

The Inspector of Labour, Madurai, held that since the employees were working for more than 480 days in two calendar years, they were entitled to be regularised under the provisions of the Act and directed conferment of permanent status on all the 309 employees.

Madurai Corporation challenged the order before the High Court. The sanitary workers also filed a petition since the order of the Inspector of Labour, Madurai, was not complied with by the Madurai Corporation. The court ruled in favour of the sanitary workers. Subsequently 81 sanitary workers moved court and were granted the relief. This was challenged by Madurai Corporation.

The Act confers a power on the Inspector of Labour to direct permanency of employees who had worked for more than 480 days in two calendar years. There is no dispute with regard to the fact that all the employees had worked for 480 days in two calendar years.

The Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, would show that the municipal authority is burdened with the responsibility of implementation of the provisions of the rules and therefore, it cannot be said that collection and disposal of wastes is a temporary phenomenon.

It is a continuing factor which has to be carried out by the Corporation. Therefore, the Corporation cannot contend that the sanitary workers were employed purely on a temporary basis to carry out the temporary work, the judges observed.