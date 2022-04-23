Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore at a wellness baby award ceremony held at Velammal Hospital in Madurai on Friday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore presided over a wellness baby award ceremony organised by Velammal Hospital held on its premises here on Friday.

Chairman of the Velammal Education Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam and Director of Velammal Hospital M.V. Karthik inaugurated the event.

The award ceremony was organised for children born at Velammal Hospital in the past three years from 2018 to 2021. About 250 children participated in the competition.

Infants under three age categories were awarded prizes for qualifying under different health and wellness age-appropriate parameters.

An overall cash prize of ₹ 3 lakh was distributed among 47 winning babies during the cash prize distribution ceremony held at Velammal auditorium.

Velammal Medical College and Hospital Dean Thirunavukkarasu, Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Chitra, Head of the Paediatric Department, Mathevan, Medical Superintendent Dhamodharan and others were present.