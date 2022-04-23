A marketplace with a difference

Visitors have a wonderful time at ‘The Madurai Market’ under way at JC Residency in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

MADURAI

Instagram is the new happening market and ‘The Madurai Market’ team has brought together some of these women entrepreneurs, who create niche merchandise, onto a common platform to showcase their products live.

Abigail Singh, who runs the concept called ‘The Madurai Market,’ says that as a team, they hope to provide a space for these young women away from the virtual world where they have sizable followers and a good number of customers.

From Mom’s I Cream, that has no artificial flavouring, to the MotherWay that has all snacks covered in the goodness of karuppatti, to Skin Tales and Kailash Skin Care that take care of the beauty quotient in a natural way, to designer dresses and from ‘Kodai in a Box’ to Coffee Metonia from Bangalore, you name it and a kiosk has been set up at the JC Residency.

With organic goods being the rage, most of the products are sourced directly from the farmers and brought to the consumers. Yaadhum Community, which has set up a stall here, promises to deliver chemical-free and adulteration-free foodgrains. Similarly, Aadhya Agro Products is ready to deliver fresh coffee beans right from their farm in Kodaikanal.

The Spices Dhaba was another stall that saw a number of visitors checking the various masala products. A startup from Bodinayakkanur, the unit delivers masala that has no preservatives and is made in the traditional way.

The women, who had set up stalls that showcased artistic miniature work, portrait painting in charcoal and terracotta bottle art, were ready to teach their skills. So, workshops on mosaic painting, felt art, terracotta painting and also learning the intricate art of tie and dye were being conducted for the young and old.

The two-day ‘The Madurai Market’ at JC Residency closes on Sunday.