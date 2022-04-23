Mass cleaning drive on Collectorate campus

A mass clean-up drive held on the Collectorate premises in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Over 100 conservancy workers from Madurai Corporation and PWD were involved in a mass cleaning drive conducted on the premises of the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated and joined in the cleanliness drive along with District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, Corporation officials and conservancy workers.

While speaking to the reporters, the Collector said, “Various measures are undertaken to ensure environmental cleanliness in the city. Such mass clean-ups will be conducted on the campus once in three months.”

We also urge all government departments to initiate steps to clean their premises, he added.

The public visiting the Collectorate were also asked to cooperate by using dustbins to toss trash thereby keeping the premises litter-free.

PA (General) to Collector C. Maran said the cleaning on the premises began around 7 30 a.m. The debris was collected by the Corporation which will be segregated as degradable and bio-degradable while dumping at the Vellaikkal dumping yard.

“Seven saplings of badam, iluppai, vaagai, punnai were planted on the north side of the new building of the Collectorate,” he added.

Plans to construct a small pond adjacent to the new building of the Collectorate were suggested by the Collector, as it is a low-lying area where rainwater gets collected, said Mr Maran.